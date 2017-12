COLLEGE CAN BE CHALLENGING: A freshman at The University of Texas at Austin is going viral for sharing her misadventures while getting to her first final exam.

On Twitter, @annmarkk wrote: “My first!!!!! College!!!! Exam!!!! Was magical 🌈 💫 D is for Degree amiright”

My first!!!!! College!!!! Exam!!!! Was magical 🌈💫 D is for Degree amiright pic.twitter.com/3WOBiJT3AF — Ann Mark (@annmarkk) December 15, 2017

So dang relatable. I can’t. The end though. 😂😂