It’s SO COLD Here that People’s Eyelashes Are Freezing

Oymyakon is a small village in the Siberia region of Russia, and its claim to fame is that it’s the coldest place on Earth where people actually live. Because they might be crazy…lol

Well . . . they figured that notoriety might draw some tourists, so a few years back, they put up a new tourist attraction: A big thermometer.

Then, earlier this week, the temperature in Oymyakon hit MINUS-88 DEGREES Fahrenheit. And that made it so cold that it BROKE the town’s big thermometer.

It’s so cold there that people’s EYELASHES ARE FREEZINGGGGG!!!!

What it feels like to be cold! Temperature of -53°C in Yakutsk, Siberia, Russian Federation on 14 Jan. Via @severeweatherEU and @Meteovilles pic.twitter.com/MSbhy4fWKY — WMO | OMM (@WMO) January 16, 2018

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the record low in the village . . . but it is the modern record. Back in February of 1933, they hit minus-90.

MOVE PLEASE. I’d be so gone, like leave all my belongings it’s fine, I need sun.