The Classic Love Story of Wilhelmina And Henry

Irish woman Wilhelmina is celebrating her eight wedding anniversary with the love of her life, Henry. ‘I call him ‘Ri’ which means ‘King’ in ancient Gaelic, because he is like a king – my king.’ Wilhelmina says Henry has been her rock through some rough times in her life. She lost her job…her house flooded. But Henry was there for her. His favorite things to do are cuddle, eat food and watch TV. But naysayers aren’t supportive of this “couple”…maybe because Henry is her dog. A Yorkshire terrier to be exact.

The two became husband and wife through a website, with her friend acting as a witness. Although she was given a certificate for the marriage, it is not legal to marry your pet in Ireland.

