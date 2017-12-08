A Christmas Story LIVE Coming to FOX

Turning classics into live versions of the original films have been the thing nowadays. ANOTHER ONE’S COMMMMINGGG!!!

The Christmas classic, ‘A Christmas Story,’ will be turned into a live version of the film on December 17th:

Of course the internet reacted:

I am NOT okay with them making A Christmas Story live. Sometimes the original is best left alone. Don’t ruin a classic. — Tara O'Connor (@tarakate829) December 8, 2017

A Christmas Story Live, because we need to ruin everything from our childhood. — The Guy (@theguydf) November 28, 2017

No Fox! You won’t ruin “A Christmas Story” for me with your live show. I won’t let you pic.twitter.com/m1PLu7Umbn — drunkharrycaray (@drunkharrycarey) November 28, 2017

You know what we didn’t need? A Christmas story live. Nobody even liked the original. — merr kerrt (@mk__miller) November 27, 2017

Taking bets right now on how bad "A Christmas Story, Live" is gonna be. — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 26, 2017

Some people are excited though…

also, a christmas story live is exciting me beyond words — DW (@dimewills) November 27, 2017

PSA: A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE IS ON DECEMBER 17 !!!!!!! — matt harper (@20Harp20) December 6, 2017

Will you watch?! We’ll be live tweeting the whole thing on our Twitter because it’s necessary. Follow us here!

A Christmas Story LIVE airs DEC 17th only on FOX.

P.S. Check out how EXTRA this guy got with his obsession of A Christmas Story HERE!