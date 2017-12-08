A Christmas Story LIVE Coming to FOX

Turning classics into live versions of the original films have been the thing nowadays. ANOTHER ONE’S COMMMMINGGG!!!
The Christmas classic, ‘A Christmas Story,’ will be turned into a live version of the film on December 17th:
Of course the internet reacted:
I am NOT okay with them making A Christmas Story live. Sometimes the original is best left alone. Don’t ruin a classic.
— Tara O'Connor (@tarakate829) December 8, 2017
A Christmas Story Live, because we need to ruin everything from our childhood.
— The Guy (@theguydf) November 28, 2017
No Fox! You won’t ruin “A Christmas Story” for me with your live show. I won’t let you pic.twitter.com/m1PLu7Umbn
— drunkharrycaray (@drunkharrycarey) November 28, 2017
You know what we didn’t need? A Christmas story live. Nobody even liked the original.
— merr kerrt (@mk__miller) November 27, 2017
Taking bets right now on how bad "A Christmas Story, Live" is gonna be.
— Mo Mo (@molratty) November 26, 2017
Some people are excited though…
also, a christmas story live is exciting me beyond words
— DW (@dimewills) November 27, 2017
PSA: A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE IS ON DECEMBER 17 !!!!!!!
— matt harper (@20Harp20) December 6, 2017
Will you watch?!
A Christmas Story LIVE airs DEC 17th only on FOX.
