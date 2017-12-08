A Christmas Story LIVE Coming to FOX
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 7:45 AM

Turning classics into live versions of the original films have been the thing nowadays. ANOTHER ONE’S COMMMMINGGG!!!

The Christmas classic, ‘A Christmas Story,’ will be turned into a live version of the film on December 17th:

Of course the internet reacted:

Some people are excited though…

Will you watch?! We’ll be live tweeting the whole thing on our Twitter because it’s necessary. Follow us here! 

A Christmas Story LIVE  airs DEC 17th only on FOX.

P.S. Check out how EXTRA this guy got with his obsession of A Christmas Story HERE! 

