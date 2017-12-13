Why Chrissy Teigen Called Shawn Mendes “Shady AF” on Twitter
Dec 13, 2017 @ 2:16 PM
Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

At first glance, it seems like a new celebrity feud is brewing between Chrissy Teigen and Shawn Mendes. Upon closer inspection, that’s not the case at all. In fact, it’s pretty funny.

GQ’s annual “Most Stylish Man” poll has launched on their website. It’s actually pretty neat. They have it set up almost like a March Madness bracket. About an hour ago, GQ tweeted this.

Upon seeing that, Chrissy being the assertive and supportive wife and mother she is decided to tweet GQ with a message. Pardon her language. Her words, not our’s.

Then, Shawn Mendes retweeted her tweet. You know, just Shawn being a good sport. And that’s when Chrissy clapped back and the hilarity ensued.

In response to his retweet…

For a while, the vote was swinging in John’s favor. But the tide seems to have turned.

Anyway, we’d rather trust your judgement that that of GQ who could be skewing the results on their end. So, let us know how you feel about this one.

John Legend arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Shawn Mendes arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Who's The More Stylish Man

View Results

Comments