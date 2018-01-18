Chris Pratt Ticked Off Vegans

Vegans are ticked off at Chris Pratt….with this Instagram post.

He’s an avid hunter and posted on Instagram of a lamb that he raised, killed, and cooked himself. Pratt wrote: “Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. …Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. ….” Animal-rights activists for the post, saying “How can you love something and provide care for it and then kill it,” one fan asked.

Another wrote: “Chris Pratt, there’s no HUMANE way to kill an animal. You’re despicable”.

He’s raised lambs for six months.

