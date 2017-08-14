Chris Pratt Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards were handed out last night. Kids between 13-19 chose their favorites across 93 categories by casting their votes on varying social media platforms. “Riverdale” won all seven of the categories it was up for in TV. Fifth Harmony were winners in all three of their categories. Chris Pratt even surprised fans when he showed up in-person to accept his surfboard for choice Sci-Fi movie actor.

Zendaya got Choice Summer Movie Actress

Miley Cyrus was given the ultimate choice award…

Maroon 5 was honored with the decade award, and Bruno Mars got the visionary award.

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha performed.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE