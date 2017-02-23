Chris Martin’s Tribute To George Michael At The Brit Awards

George Michael’s Wham! bandmates gave a touching speech about the late musician and Chris Martin covered one of his songs at the Brit Awards at London’s O2 arena on Wednesday night. Andrew Ridgeley and their longtime backup vocalists Pepsi & Shirlie took the stage to remember their friend after Michael passed away in his sleep at age 53 on December 25. Then Chris Martin sang Michael’s 1986 hit “A Different Corner” with a videotaped performance of George joining in making it a duet.

