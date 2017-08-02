Chris Martin Performs Linkin Park’s “Crawling”

Entertainers far and wide have come out of the wood work to pay tribute to Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Chris Martin is the latest.

Tuesday night at East Rutherford, New Jersey‘s Metlife Stadium, Coldplay kicked off their “Head Full of Dreams” tour. Coldplay lead man Chris Martin took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington in a beautiful and haunting way.

Most of us know the song “Crawling” as a Nu Metal, screaming anthem. However, Christ Martin put his own, unique brand on the song that is sure to leave a lasting impression. He began the song by dedicating it to “anyone who’s missing someone”.

