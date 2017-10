FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017 file photo, singer Chris Martin, of Coldplay, performs at the FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Coldplay will join the All-Star concert "Estamos Unidos Mexicanos" through a live transmission of their performance at a relief effort concert in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2017, including a new song. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Possible new couple alert…Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was spotted on a sushi dinner date in Los Angeles with Dakota Johnson from the Fifty Shades movies.

They looked “cozy, laughing and affectionate” according to witnesses.

