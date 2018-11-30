Chris Evans Might Put That Captain America Suit Back On!!!!!

Chris Evans may not be done playing “Captain America” after all!!!!

He shattered our heart back in October when tweeted this heartfelt message about saying goodbye to that character he’s played for eight-years.

But now, “Avengers 4” co-director Joe Russo is saying Chris ‘ISN’T DONE’ playing Cap!! He said, “I don’t want to explain what I mean, but audiences will soon understand.”

OUR BODIES ARE READY FOR MORE CAP IN THAT SUIT.

MORE HERE

 

