Chris Brown took his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour to Riverbend in Cincinnati!

Of course I had to go… My love for Chris Brown goes back to 6th grade so seeing him in concert is a dream of mine!

He kicked off his performance with his song “Heart Break on a Full Moon” and went very Michael Jackson on us with his dance moves and attire!

He played every song you’d want to hear from “Excuse Me Miss”, to “Privacy”, to “Freaky Friday” and made sure the whole venue was partying!

Chris Brown has not always been a great person but you cannot say this man is not talented. He can sing, he can dance, and he is HOT as HECK!