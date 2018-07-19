Chris Brown Shows Off His New Bling In An Unexpected Place

Chris Brown is at it again…

We all know that he has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, most recently being arrested right after his performance in Florida.

But Chris Brown is not going to let this get him down…

Brown posted a video on Instagram of his old house arrest ankle bracelet, and it is now completely covered in diamonds.

The jeweler who did the job said “We put 100 carats on his ankle monitor as a reminder that you can turn any situation from negative to positive.”

Some fans are loving it and others are throwing shade…

Chris Brown has a bust down ankle monitor if that isn’t a new level of flex idk what is. — BACON! (@IAMTHEBACONGOD) July 19, 2018

So Chris Brown has an ankle monitor, man put jewels on it. Wharrrra guy — Skitz | B$E (@skitz18yg) July 18, 2018