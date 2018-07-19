Chris Brown Shows Off His New Bling In An Unexpected Place
By McKenzie
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 11:26 AM

Chris Brown is at it again…

We all know that he has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, most recently being arrested right after his performance in Florida.

But Chris Brown is not going to let this get him down…

Brown posted a video on Instagram of his old house arrest ankle bracelet, and it is now completely covered in diamonds.

 

The  jeweler who did the job said “We put 100 carats on his ankle monitor as a reminder that you can turn any situation from negative to positive.”

Some fans are loving it and others are throwing shade…

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Louisville’s Rajon Rondo and Peyton Siva Get Sweaty, Play Pick Up Basketball Games Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lilly Troye Sivan Covers Post Malone’s ‘Better Now Target is Competing with Amazon Prime Day T-Pain Throws Shade At Music Festivals A ‘Rugrats’ Revival is Happening
Comments