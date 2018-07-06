Chris Brown Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Florida
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 5:31 AM

Chris Brown was reportedly taken into police custody after his Florida concert late last night.

Chris was arrested after his West Palm Beach show stemming from an outstanding warrant from 2017. It’s unclear what exactly the warrant was for, but he has a lengthy legal history. Remember his domestic violence arrest in 2009 after beating up then-girlfriend Rihanna, a 2013 hit-and-run and a 2016 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, which is scheduled to continue through early August.

