Chopper Shopper 2017 Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

CHOPPER SHOPPER 2017 CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): WDJX 520 located at 520 South 4th Street Louisville, KY 40202, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass located at 1155 Buck Creed Rd, Simpsonville, KY 40067 and J.R. Aviation, Inc., 7000 Airport Drive, Ste. 204, Sellersburg IN 47172

Promotional Period : The Chopper Shopper 2017 contest begins on or around 11/27/17, at 7am, Eastern Standard Time and ends at 12/9/17, 4pm, Eastern Standard Time. Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is at 12/7/17, 5pm, Eastern Standard Time. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry Employees of WDJX (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winner must sign an required waivers and participant releases.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA INTERNET – Go to www.wdjx.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

All entrants must follow the “call to action” entry instructions and submit any requested information. By submission of a text message entry in this contest, entrants hereby expressly consent to the receipt of a confirmatory bounce-back message related to this Promotion. Text message entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the mobile account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same text or mobile telephone number. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

VIA TELEPHONE –Potential winners Listen for the cue to call (571-9970), weekdays, 7a, 9a, 1p, 3p & 5p. At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

One Entry per household per day.

Prizes : One grand prize will be selected from all qualifiers. The grand prize will consist of a helicopter ride to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass and a shopping spree valued at $2500.

6.. Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Winner will be selected by random drawing from all participating qualifiers. Winner will be notified by phone no later than Noon on 12/8/17.

Winners must arrive at Clark Regional Airport, 6003 Propeller Ln, Sellersburg, IN 47172 no later than 8:30 am EST on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Helicopter will depart Clark Regional Airport at 9:00 am EST for the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass and return to Clark Regional Airport at approximately 4 pm EST on Saturday, December 9, 2017.

Winners must sign all required release waivers and documentation prior to boarding the aircraft.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.