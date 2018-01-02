In this July 25, 2011 photo, Hershey's chocolate is seen in Overland Park, Kan. Hershey, the nation's second-largest candymaker, reported almost triple its second-quarter profit, largely because of expensive one-time costs that dampened profits a year ago. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chocolate is on track to go extinct in 40-years.

Cacao plants can only grow within a narrow strip of rainforest land roughly 20 degrees north and south of the equator, where temperature, rain, and humidity all stay relatively constant throughout the year.

But those areas won’t be suitable for chocolate in the next few decades. By 2050, rising temperatures will push today’s chocolate-growing regions more than 1,000 feet uphill into mountainous terrain much of which is currently preserved for wildlife.

Candy makers are well aware of the problem and are trying to help like Mars which is trying to reduce the carbon footprint of its business and supply chain by more than 60% by 2050.