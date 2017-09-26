Chip and Joanna Gaines to End Fixer Upper After 5th Season

It’s official guys…brb… gunna go cry in a pillow.

According to People, ‘Fixer Upper,’ with Chip and Joanna Gaines will be ending:

After five seasons and millions of fans, Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially saying goodbye to their hit HGTV show. “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog Tuesday. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Joanna Gaines talked about focusing on their children, “They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood. Family is the most important thing in the world.”

The only reason I’m not having a full on meltdown is because their new home decor line will be out in Target stores starting November 5th!!

Still crying though….

Xo Chelsea