Chip And Joanna Admit There’s “Credence” To Those Divorce Rumors

There’s been a lot of rumors floating around that Chip and Joanna Gaines were headed for divorce following the announcement that they were ending “Fixer Upper” on HGTV after this season.

In an interview with the Today Show, Chip admits that there’s “a little credence” to those divorce rumors. (P.S. credence means belief in or acceptance of something as true… lol.)

He added that the tension in his marriage with Joanna is part of the reason why Fixer Upper is ending. He even describes worrying that their relationship would at one point reach “a point of no return.” That’s why they need to take a step back.

Chip said, ” “we’re as healthy as we’ve ever been, I just didn’t want to continue pushing the envelope to the fullest extent […] we’re really thankful we have the opportunity to sort of step back and take a break.”

I have complete faith that they will work it all out, and it will all be fine. Because I mean, if Chip and Joanna were ever to split, I would lose ALL FAITH in humanity. So that cannot happen, and it won’t. End of story bye.