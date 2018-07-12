Chick-Fil-A and Texas Roadhouse Top the Restaurant List
By McKenzie
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 1:57 PM

If you’re from Kentuckiana, you know the magic that is Chick-Fil-A and the beauty of a fresh, hot Texas Roadhouse roll. Actually now that I mention it, I need that cinnamon butter STAT.

FROM WAVE 3- When it comes to eating out, Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse top the fast food and full-service lists in the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report.

Top 10 fast food restaurants:

  1. Chick-fil-A
  2. Panera Bread
  3. Papa John’s
  4. Pizza Hut
  5. Subway
  6. Arby’s
  7. Chipotle
  8. Domino’s
  9. Dunkin’ Donuts
  10. Starbucks

Top 10 full-service restaurants:

  1. Texas Roadhouse
  2. Cracker Barrel
  3. LongHorn Steakhouse
  4. Olive Garden
  5. Outback Steakhouse
  6. Red Lobster
  7. Red Robin
  8. TGI Fridays
  9. Applebee’s
  10. Chili’s
