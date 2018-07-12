Chick-Fil-A and Texas Roadhouse Top the Restaurant List

If you’re from Kentuckiana, you know the magic that is Chick-Fil-A and the beauty of a fresh, hot Texas Roadhouse roll. Actually now that I mention it, I need that cinnamon butter STAT.
FROM WAVE 3- When it comes to eating out, Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse top the fast food and full-service lists in the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report.
Top 10 fast food restaurants:
- Chick-fil-A
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s
- Pizza Hut
- Subway
- Arby’s
- Chipotle
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Starbucks
Top 10 full-service restaurants:
- Texas Roadhouse
- Cracker Barrel
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- TGI Fridays
- Applebee’s
- Chili’s