Chelsea Finds Greatest #GirlGang Tweet of all Time!!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 1:18 PM
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

So I just happened to come across this tweet, and it’s gone viral for all the right reasons. I’m obsessed:

I mean how amazing though?!?!? She had no idea who this girl was but wanted to help a girl out because she thought the dude was being creepy (he was just pretending but still.)

AND GUESS WHAT?!!?? SHE FOUND THE GIRL:

Then Maddison responded:

Legendary. Serious #GirlGangGoals. I want to be best friends with her.

Pink Ladies Girl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Related Content

High School Student Pulls Off Legendary Smash Mout...
College Student’s First Final Exam Experienc...
Comments