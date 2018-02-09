Chelsea Finds Greatest #GirlGang Tweet of all Time!!

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

So I just happened to come across this tweet, and it’s gone viral for all the right reasons. I’m obsessed:

Ricky was just acting like he wasn’t my bf at the gym, saying to me “you look nice in those leggings, can I take you out some time?”

This girl (that I don’t know) comes up to me and says “hey you ready to leave?”

I informed her he was my bf

BUT GIRL I APPRECIATE YOU — Nicoletta (@nictoobomb) February 7, 2018

I mean how amazing though?!?!? She had no idea who this girl was but wanted to help a girl out because she thought the dude was being creepy (he was just pretending but still.)

AND GUESS WHAT?!!?? SHE FOUND THE GIRL:

Then Maddison responded:

This was me and let me tell you why I thought I was OKAY to intervene (a thread): https://t.co/Y8g9R5Xe3R — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

1) The gym for most women is a place to work on them selves. I understand so go with their boyfriends (I do) but a lot of women go alone. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

That being said, there are a ton of really creepy guys who go to the gym and some of them don’t really know personal boundaries. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

For an example, the first time I started going to the gym older men would compliment my figure and say really weird things that would make me uncomfortable. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

I always wanted someone who intervine because I KNOW people were hearing this. But no one ever did. Luckily for me comments were the furthest it went. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

For a lot of other women, they aren’t so lucky. I worked at a gym where a woman was raped in the locker room, and in the parking lot. And if other people were aware of their surroundings they may have been able to stop it from happening. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

Even thought I don’t know @nictoobomb, I could hear what her boyfriend was saying & he really didn’t sound like her boyfriend. To me it sounded like she was getting hit on and from her reaction, which looking back seems like she was just annoyed with him pretending, was unwanted — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

So I decided to intervine and I asked her if she was ready to leave. She then informed me he was her boyfriend. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

While I was extremely embarrassed as Terry and Shannon laughed at me, I was honestly happy that he was her boyfriend because I knew she was safe and wasn’t getting harassed and soemthing bad wouldn’t happen to her. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

All and all I thought it was appropriate because I didn’t want another girl to be uncomfortable. I would rather be mortified with embarrassment than to have her in danger. Embarrassment goes away pretty quickly, having someone assault you doesn’t. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

All the love I’m getting even though I’m anonymous under her post is for real over whelming and I hope other girls remember it and act if they see something they think is wrong. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

And all the guys who are saying it never happened, it did. And to all the guys who ask how not to be a creep at the gym; be polite and don’t comment on their body, and if they look busy don’t interrupt her gainz. — Maddison Westcott (@Maddison2036) February 8, 2018

Legendary. Serious #GirlGangGoals. I want to be best friends with her.