Check Out the Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Every State

A new study found the most popular Thanksgiving food in every state based on the recipes people search for the most.

And pretty much every state’s most common search was for something UNHEALTHY and DELICIOUS. Except Montana . . . their top search was “oven roasted vegetables.” Note to self: Don’t accept an invitation to a Thanksgiving dinner in Montana.

The rest of the results were all over the board. There were lots of states searching for different pie recipes, including Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

California and Virginia both searched for mac-and-cheese recipes . . . buffalo chicken dip was number one in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia . . . and Missouri focused on the day AFTER Thanksgiving by searching for breakfast casserole.

According to this map, Kentucky’s favorite dish is Chicken and Dumplings…really Kentucky?

Indiana’s vote was Peanut Butter Cookies…better.

