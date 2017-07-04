Check Out These Pics of The iPhone 8

There’s no consensus just yet on what the iPhone 8 will be called, officially. But some recently leaked photos have Apple fanboys and fangirls all over the world salivating to get their hands on one. You know and I know that the day they’re released, there will be a line out the door, down the block and around the corner to get one. Without a doubt, people will be camping out, putting a second mortgage on their home if they have to or dipping into junior’s college fund if it means getting an iPhone when they hit stores. Perish the thought of having to wait a week or two while the store re-ups on their supply.

Normally, new iPhones drop in September but rumors have been spreading about a delayed release…all the way back to November. But, I think there’s no way Apple is going to wait that long. September is RIGHT at the beginning of the holiday shopping season and they’re going to want to make sure iPhones are safely under Christmas trees this season.

If I were you, I’d wait a few weeks before dropping the dough on one. If the past has taught us anything, it’s that the days and weeks following the release of a new iPhone are rife with reports of problems with the phone. Already, people are saying unkind things about the new iPhone in white.