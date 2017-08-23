Check Out The “This Is Us” Season 2 Sneak Peak

Fans of “This Is Us” have reason to celebrate. Season 2 is on tap and NBC just gave us a sneak peek! In this scene, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) have a heart-to-heart about adoption.

I have to be honest, I wasn’t really on board with “This Is Us” for season 1. I saw a couple episodes. They were good! But, one thing that bothered me was that after every episode, my girlfriend would come to bed in tears.

I once dared to ask her; “why do you watch a show that makes you cry every week?” Her reply; “because it’s sooo good!”

So I watched a couple episodes and yeah, it’s good. So, I’ll spend some time on Hulu before season 2 starts and get all caught up.