Check Out The “This Is Us” Season 2 Sneak Peak

Fans of “This Is Us” have reason to celebrate. Season 2 is on tap and NBC just gave us a sneak peek! In this scene, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) have a heart-to-heart about adoption.
I have to be honest, I wasn’t really on board with “This Is Us” for season 1. I saw a couple episodes. They were good! But, one thing that bothered me was that after every episode, my girlfriend would come to bed in tears.
I once dared to ask her; “why do you watch a show that makes you cry every week?” Her reply; “because it’s sooo good!”
So I watched a couple episodes and yeah, it’s good. So, I’ll spend some time on Hulu before season 2 starts and get all caught up.
if yOU NEED ME I'LL BE SOBBING LOUDLY IN THE CORNER TYSM https://t.co/nlF0Nj5gPa
— Felicia Fitzpatrick (@felicianicole86) August 23, 2017