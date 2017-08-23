Check Out Bert and Ernie’s ‘Despacito’ Parody to Rubber Duckies

Sesame Street‘s Bert and Ernie decided to strike while the iron is hot with Luis Fonsi‘s hit “Despacito“ and make an ode to rubber duckies!

It’s near impossible to outdo the likes of Justin Bieber. But when you put him on one of 2017’s biggest smash hits, that feat seems even less plausible. However, it seems anything Sesame Street touches turns to gold. It’s no surprise then that they would attempt to one up Justin and Luis Fonsi. I tend to think they did exactly that with their parody to this year’s biggest hit, “Despacito”.

“El Patito” which is Spanish for “The Little Duck”, is the title for Ernie’s bilingual ode to Rubber Duckies and the video is pretty funny. Bert, ever the wet blanket (see: ants at the picnic) spends the entire video trying to downplay the importance of the duck. In the end, Ernie does what we’ve all done when we hear a song we’re sick of hearing. Trust me, you will relate.

Bert’s affinity for rubber duckies is well documented. This isn’t the first time he’s composed an ode to them, either.