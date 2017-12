FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The world’s largest StarbucksĀ is set to open Wednesday in Shanghai. The store has more than 400 employees and can serve up to 550 customers at a time.

HOLY COFFEE.

Is it acceptable to live in this place? Because take all my money.