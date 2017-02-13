Cheater Gets Busted on Burger King’s IG Page

This post on Burger King’s IG account started a whole ton of drama!

Be the breakfast you wish to see in the world. #Repost @edgar4president A photo posted by Burger King (@burgerking) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:34am PST

So IG user jordan_vonsmith86 commented: “My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol.”

Well…that comment soon received a reply from his girlfriend, user shanlee_rose, who wrote: “Umm excuse me @jordan_vonsmith86??? I don’t recall going last night or ever liking Burger King who are you talking about?”

The drama continued when Shanlee commented: “answer your [expletive] phone.”

Then tagged some friends, who had seen her man with another girl watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

OH THE DRAMA OVER A CROISSAN’WICH!!

Finally, she wrote: “Hope the whopper jr’s were worth it. Your sh*t’s outside.”

Oh Daaaaaaaaaaayum!