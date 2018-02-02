Charlie Puth Says Selena Gomez Broke His Heart

Charlie Puth says his “short-lived” but “impactful” fling with Selena Gomez in 2016 really messed him up because he feels like she was into someone else. They hooked up when they recorded the song “We Don’t Talk Anymore” together.

He added, “… it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.”

Here’s the thing…if you ask sources close to Selena, they say the two never dated.

