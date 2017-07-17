Charlie Puth Almost Wasn’t Featured In “See You Again”

Charlie Puth was almost chopped from his hit song “See You Again”. But, he played hard ball and won!

With news being released last week that “See You Again” from the Fast and Furious 7 Soundtrack surpassed “Gangnam Style” as the most viewed video on youtube, comes news that Charlie Puth almost wasn’t even on the song!

He co-wrote and co-produced the song. But he was a nobody back then, and producers wanted a ‘name’ to sing it. So, a week before the movie came out, they said they were replacing his vocals. But there was NO WAY he was going to let that happen. He explains, quote,

“I said, ‘That’s great . . . your movie comes out in a week, and I’m NOT gonna give you the song.’ Then I hung up the phone.”

And after that, he says they backed down. So his vocals stayed in there, and he also ended up heavily featured in the video.

He didn’t say who they wanted for the song, but he was quoted earlier this year saying he wrote the words for reference, for Sam Smith.