Charlestown Man Nominated For Grammy

Michael Cleveland of Charlestown, Indiana was just nominated for a Grammy award, a dream he’s had since the age of 4!

wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Michael was born blind, but didn’t let that stop him from recognizing his dream. He says in a way that worked to his advantage.

From WAVE-3 News:

“Most people that I know of, their teachers tell them to practice in a dark room,” Cleveland said. “You shouldn’t look at things. Listen to things when it comes to playing.”

During the week at the Kentucky School for the Blind, he took classical lessons. On the weekends, it was all about bluegrass music. His grandparents had started some bluegrass music festivals in Henryville, and Cleveland started playing in competitions when he was seven.

“I listened to bluegrass, I played bluegrass, I dreamed about playing bluegrass nonstop,” Cleveland said. “That’s all I ever wanted to do.”

After high school, Michael joined a band. He played at the Grand Ole Opry, and even with Vince Gill. He is now the band leader of Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper.

All this time, he’s also been recording solo albums. His latest made him a Grammy nominee for Best Bluegrass Album at the age of 37.

“I think ‘Oh my God’ was the first thing out of my mouth after I recovered,” Cleveland told us.

Michael lives at home with his father and stepmother. John Cleveland says he is so proud of his son.

“Well you know, it’s been 33 years since he started playing,” John Cleveland said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s great.”

For Michael, the title track, “Fiddler’s Dream,” couldn’t be more perfect.

“It’s an appropriate title for a lot of reasons. I get to live a dream everyday making music for a living,” Cleveland said.

The Grammy’s will be held on January 28th at Madison Square Garden. Michael says he has a gig the night before but hopes to make it there.

If you’d like to hear Michael play in person, he has two upcoming shows with the Louisville Orchestra in March.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.