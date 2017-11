Charles Manson, notorious leader of a murderous cult that killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, has died.┬áTate’s sister confirmed his death after receiving a call from California State Prison.

Manson died at a Bakersfield hospital. He had been serving multiple life sentences in Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, Calif., after being convicted in January 1971 of conspiracy to commit the murders.