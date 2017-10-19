Channing Tatum Is Backing Out Of A Weinstein Movie

Channing Tatum is making the choice longer work with The Weinstein Company, which means backing out of his upcoming co-directorial debut because of the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein. He was set to direct Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, a movie based on a book that centers around an abused teen. He posted about his decision on Instagram saying, “The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us,” “They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in.”

