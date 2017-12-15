Did Chandler Riggs Just Spill The Beans on The End of The Walking Dead?

Zombie characters arrive at a posthumous star ceremony for the late director George A. Romero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Romero, the writer/director of the 1968 zombie film "Night of the Living Dead" among many others, died on July 16. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chandler Riggs may have just accidentally let it out that The Walking Dead could be coming to an end very soon.

You read that right. If you haven’t seen the season finale of Season 8, stop reading now because there are spoilers ahead.

There’s a website that’s dedicated to spoiling The Walking Dead aptly named The Spoiling Dead Fans. It’s a fan forum but they’ve often come across insider information about monumental episodes and spoiled it for fans. Cast members of the show have been quoted in the forums and have even participated in interviews. Which is the case with Chandler Riggs, aka Carl Grimes. Here’s what he had to say following the season 8 finale. Brace yourself.

“…out of respect for me, for Carl and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I’m asking you to not spoil the ending of 808.”

THE LAST FEW SEASONS OF THE SHOW?!

What is that supposed to mean? Now, this could just be a barb at the show and it’s creators since Carl’s character wasn’t supposed to die thus leaving Chandler unemployed. But even after his death, he seems to show a deep appreciation for the cast and crew. So who knows what this is all about.