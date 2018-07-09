Chance The Rapper ENGAGED

Yep… that’s ANOTHER engagement in Hollywood.

No need for a big reveal or glamorous venue for this proposal, and we LOVE it!

Chance The Rapper popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, at their 4th of July backyard BBQ party. Surrounded by all their friends and family, Chance gets down on one knee and asks “Will you make me a man and be my wife?”

Check out the video from Instagram:

The two have been together since 2013 and also share a two year-old daughter together.

Chance did not hesitate to share it with the world, he posted this on his Twitter page later that night:

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

Check out more HERE