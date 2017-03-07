Chance the Rapper Donates $1M to Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper announced today that he plans to donate $1 million to Chicago public schools.

“This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about posturing. This is about taking care of the kids,” he said during a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Monday.

Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2017

Chance then presented the school with an additional check for $10,000.

Last week, he met with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner to discuss the district’s $129 million budget deficit, the result of a bill he vetoed last year. Chance said the meeting did not go as it should, but let Chicagoans know he was not defeated.

The $1 million donation will come from Chance’s spring tour.

⚡️ “Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago public schools”https://t.co/w1lPo928lg — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2017

He also called on wealthy Chicagoans to donate to the city’s schools.