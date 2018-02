FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West responded to critical tweets from his former protege Kid Cudi by telling the fellow rapper never to mention him during a show in Tampa, Fla., on Sept, 14, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West is about to get “heart-bombed!!”

The Chicago art organization “Donda’s House” is teaming up with “Skyline Council of Landmarks Illinois,” to throw a “Heart-BOMB” event that is held to show appreciation and love to historic sites, such as Yeezys childhood home.

Participants in the Chicago area will be making paper hearts to put on display on the home.

If you want a chance to finally give Kanye a heart the event takes places February 14th at 7815 S. South Shore Drive.