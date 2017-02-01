The Chainsmokers Cover Nickelback

Esquire just published an article comparing Chainsmokers to Nickelback, suggesting that they’re scapegoats for the downfall of EDM, just like Nickelback signaled the end of post-grunge arena rock.

The Chainsmokers responded with a mash up of “Paris” and Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”

Take that, haters!! Haha

