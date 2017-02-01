The Chainsmokers Cover Nickelback

Esquire just published an article comparing Chainsmokers to Nickelback, suggesting that they’re scapegoats for the downfall of EDM, just like Nickelback signaled the end of post-grunge arena rock.
The Chainsmokers Are the Nickelback of EDM https://t.co/ZMVRNhZrsu pic.twitter.com/W6SiyJEEoL
— Esquire (@esquire) January 31, 2017
The Chainsmokers responded with a mash up of “Paris” and Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”
. @esquire @Official_MattM It’s not like you to say sorry so.. pic.twitter.com/7zS38kauWI
— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 31, 2017
Take that, haters!! Haha
Comments