The Chainsmokers Cover Nickelback

Esquire just published an article comparing Chainsmokers to Nickelback, suggesting that they’re scapegoats for the downfall of EDM, just like Nickelback signaled the end of post-grunge arena rock.

The Chainsmokers Are the Nickelback of EDM https://t.co/ZMVRNhZrsu pic.twitter.com/W6SiyJEEoL — Esquire (@esquire) January 31, 2017

The Chainsmokers responded with a mash up of “Paris” and Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”

Take that, haters!! Haha

