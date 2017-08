Celine Dion is our spirit animal.

When her oldest son René-Charles Angélil, played in a hockey game in Quebec, she showed her support by wearing a jersey sporting his name and number… and proudly dancing.

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

She even took time to pose with fans.

Normal Day With Céline Dion 🇨🇦🎤 A post shared by Maximilien (@maxii.milien) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Basically she’s exactly what we need right now!