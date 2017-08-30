Celebs Donate Big Dollars For Hurricane Relief Efforts

Breaking down Hurricane Harvey by the numbers…about a year’s worth of rain has fallen in 5 days. That’s about 19 trillion gallons…enough water to cover the countries three biggest states..Alaska, California and Texas completely with an inch of water. About 3,500 people have been rescued as Harvey’s rains flood Houston and the surrounding areas. In total, more than 17,000 people were in shelters on Monday night as a result of the storm.

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

In a new Instagram post Jennifer Lopez and her bf Alex Rodriguez talked about their efforts to help those in need in Texas… They posted info in the post encouraging others to donate.



Kevin Hart kicked in $25k for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, and name checked other celebs telling them to donate including The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Speaking of Beyonce…she is helping out the effort with the help of her longtime pastor. Pastor Rudy Rasmus from St. John’s United Methodist Church said she commonly keeps her charitable efforts undercover.

Sandra Bullock made a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross to help in the relief effort. Disney also donated $1 million to the Red Cross and will then be matching donations for their employees to the Red Cross or other qualified charities going towards hurricane relief.

J.J. Watt launched an online relief fund for Hurricane Harvey victims on Sunday with an initial goal of raising $200,000. At this point it has raised more than $4 million and is still growing. The new goal is $5 million.