More Celebs Continue To Donate For #HoustonStrong

JJ Watt’s fund is over $18 million now. Pink pitched in $500,000 over the weekend to the Red Cross.

Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts! — Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) September 2, 2017

The Houston Food Bank announced on Facebook that Taylor Swift made a sizable donation in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston.

And Justin Bieber donated $25,000 in response to Kevin Hart’s challenge…

LOVE YOU HOUSTON !!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

