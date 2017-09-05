More Celebs Continue To Donate For #HoustonStrong
By Kelly K
Sep 5, 2017 @ 6:47 AM

JJ Watt’s fund is over $18 million now.  Pink pitched in $500,000 over the weekend to the Red Cross.

The Houston Food Bank announced on Facebook that Taylor Swift made a sizable donation in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston.

And Justin Bieber donated $25,000 in response to Kevin Hart’s challenge…

 

LOVE YOU HOUSTON !!!

