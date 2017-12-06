What Celebrity Wedding Crasher Got Booted By The Bride
By Kelly K
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 6:59 AM
06/20/2013 - Katharine McPhee - "Feel The Taste" Celebrating The Summer Solstice - Beekman Beer Garden Beach Club - New York City, NY, USA - Keywords: American Idol Season 6, songwriter, singer, Beekman Beer Garden, New York City Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Marco Sagliocco / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

You hear stories about celebrities crashing weddings and it’s usually fun and they get pics and everything.  Not if you’re Katharine McPhee.

She went on a social media rant after she tried to crash a wedding in Cabo San Lucas and was kicked out by the bride!  According to Page Six, McPhee and her friend called the bride a “loser” after they were denied entrance into the wedding.
 

STORY HERE

