What Celebrity Wedding Crasher Got Booted By The Bride
You hear stories about celebrities crashing weddings and it’s usually fun and they get pics and everything. Not if you’re Katharine McPhee.
She went on a social media rant after she tried to crash a wedding in Cabo San Lucas and was kicked out by the bride! According to Page Six, McPhee and her friend called the bride a “loser” after they were denied entrance into the wedding.
