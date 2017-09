Our friends at WAVE3 got to check in on former Oldham County Middle Schooler-turned-Kidz Bop star, Cooper Hounshell to see how his life has changed in the last 8 months! Cooper is just 13-year-old, and landed the gig on his first ever audition!

Looks like they’re having a ball!

