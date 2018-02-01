Catching Up With Left Shark
By Kelly K
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 7:34 AM

Katy Perry’s Left Shark, from her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2015 has spoken for the first time about his role. The dancer, Bryan Gaw worked with Perry for five years and said Left Shark’s dance moves were supposed to be “freestyle.”

Gaw said his character was an underdog and his improvised dance moves were meant to be goofy. He didn’t talk about the dancing at the time because he didn’t want to take any attention away from Perry. Gaw hasn’t received any negative feedback from it and people think it’s cool he was Left Shark.

He is no longer a backup dancer and works as a hairstylist in Los Angeles.

 

