Cast of Lion King Remake Released

Jon Favreau’s live action remake of Disney’s Lion King” has had everyone excited since it was announced. Now, with the cast released, people are losing it!
The remake to Disney’s Lion King will not be an animated feature this time around. Instead, movie goers will be presented with a jaw dropping, live action movie set in Africa with the movie makers using virtual reality tools to create the real life feel.
The story will remain the same, all of your favorite parts will remain the same, even the soundtrack will remain the same. And don’t act like you’re not almost peeing your pants at the thought of seeing this scene…
Now, the cast has been announced and the excitement has reached a fever pitch. Beyonce will be voicing the part of Nala. But, the whole cast is straight FIRE!
Mufasa: James Earl Jones
Simba: Donald Glover
Nala: Beyonce
Pumbaa: Seth Rogan
Timon: Billy Eichner
Scar: Chiwetel Eliofor
Sarabi: Alfre Woodard
Zazu: John Oliver
Rafiki: John Kani
Azizi: Eric Andre’
Shenzi: Florence Kasumba
Kamari: Keegan-Michael Key
Young Simba: JD McCrary
Young Nala: Shahadi Wright Joseph
I smell a couple Academy Awards