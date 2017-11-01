Cast of Lion King Remake Released

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce Knowles-Carter is joining the cast of “The Lion King” to voice to role of Nala. The Walt Disney Studios revealed the main cast for its upcoming live-action and CG adaptation of its 1994 animated classic Wednesday and confirmed the months old rumor that the pop superstar would be lending her voice to the project. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Jon Favreau’s live action remake of Disney’s Lion King” has had everyone excited since it was announced. Now, with the cast released, people are losing it!

The remake to Disney’s Lion King will not be an animated feature this time around. Instead, movie goers will be presented with a jaw dropping, live action movie set in Africa with the movie makers using virtual reality tools to create the real life feel.

The story will remain the same, all of your favorite parts will remain the same, even the soundtrack will remain the same. And don’t act like you’re not almost peeing your pants at the thought of seeing this scene…

Now, the cast has been announced and the excitement has reached a fever pitch. Beyonce will be voicing the part of Nala. But, the whole cast is straight FIRE!

Mufasa: James Earl Jones

Simba: Donald Glover

Nala: Beyonce

Pumbaa: Seth Rogan

Timon: Billy Eichner

Scar: Chiwetel Eliofor

Sarabi: Alfre Woodard

Zazu: John Oliver

Rafiki: John Kani

Azizi: Eric Andre’

Shenzi: Florence Kasumba

Kamari: Keegan-Michael Key

Young Simba: JD McCrary

Young Nala: Shahadi Wright Joseph

I smell a couple Academy Awards

SEE THE FULL CAST HERE.