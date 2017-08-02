Cash Me Outside Girl Gets 5 Years Probation

Cash you on probation, how bow dah? Danielle Bregoli was given 5 years of probation on a variety of charges.

It wasn’t long ago that Danielle Bregoli entered our hearts with one simple phrase on the Dr. Phil Show. “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” This was, as her mother translated, an invitation for anyone who had a problem with her, to meet her outside where they could work out their differences.

Since the appearance on Dr. Phil, Danielle has become internet famous with a string of memes, parody songs based on her Dr. Phil performance and a recent altercation on an airliner.

The charges Danielle was given 5 years of probation for are from crimes she committed prior to her appearance on Dr. Phil. Those crimes include 2 counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana and filing a false police report.

