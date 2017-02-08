“Cash Me Ousside” Girl In Trouble

13 year-old, Danielle rose to internet stardom after her appearance on Dr. Phil, but not for the right reasons.

‘CASH ME OUSSIDE, HOW BOW DAH’: @DrPhil breaks down the case of the 13-year-old girl from his show who went viral for her feisty phrase. pic.twitter.com/fwErreVAm5 — The View (@TheView) February 2, 2017

Well, she and her mom just got kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight at LAX after getting into an altercation with another passenger while boarding the flight.

According to TMZ:

Danielle’s mother was struggling to put her carry-on bag in the overhead, because she’s wearing a walking cast for an injured foot … and the wait wasn’t sitting well with the third party. The other woman put her hands on her mom’s throat, and that’s why she had to “cold-cock” the impatient passenger.

Careful… the videos have some sketchy language:

Coincidentally, she and her mom were boarding the flight to return home after filming a follow-up episode with Dr Phil, which is set to air soon.

Oh, and Spirit Airlines banned Danielle, her mom and the other woman for life.

HowBow dah?