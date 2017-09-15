Cash Me Ousside Girl Signs Multi-Album Record Deal

Remember when we all thought Danielle Bregoli would just fade into obscurity? It seems we assumed too much.

Danielle Bregoli, also known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl has just signed a multi-album, multi-million dollar record deal with Atlantic Records. In case you forgot (or blocked it from memory), Danielle dropped a song called “These Heaux” with a video a couple weeks ago under the name BHAD BHABIE.

The old saying goes “everyone gets 15 minutes of fame”. It seems in Danielle’s case, she’s been blessed with a bit more than 15 minutes. God help us.