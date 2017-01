A 13-year-old girl on Dr. Phil has become a viral celebrity with her odd accent and speech. The internet has made her meme famous for her “Cash Me Ousside” line. Now there is a remix song for it.

I was a little late to the party seeing this clip and I’m a Dr. Phil fanatic. In case you missed it, above is the episode with 13-year old Danielle, the troubled teen.

Now someone has put it to a beat and it give me life!

We need Lil Yachty on this one STAT!