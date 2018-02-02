The Case Of The Mysterious Australian Flushing Toilet

In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 photo, high-end Trump-branded toilets made by Shenzhen Trump Industrial Co. are on display at the company's offices in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province. U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to receive something that he had been trying to get from China for more than a decade: trademark rights to his own name. After suffering rejection after rejection in China's courts, he saw his prospects change dramatically after starting his presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

When a toilet in an Australian home began randomly flushing, no one could figure it out. Then one day they lift the lid and found a SNAKE! 🐍

Yep, a little brown toilet snake was resting on top of the toilet’s electronic flush mechanism, inside the wall causing it to randomly flush. That’s when the snake catcher was called in to take care of the situation.

By the way, thanks to our listener, Beth for the heads up on this.