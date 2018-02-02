The Case Of The Mysterious Australian Flushing Toilet

When a toilet in an Australian home began randomly flushing, no one could figure it out. Then one day they lift the lid and found a SNAKE! 🐍
Yep, a little brown toilet snake was resting on top of the toilet’s electronic flush mechanism, inside the wall causing it to randomly flush. That’s when the snake catcher was called in to take care of the situation.
By the way, thanks to our listener, Beth for the heads up on this.
