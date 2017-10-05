Carson Daly Discovered A Family Secret

Carson Daly’s mom unfortunately passed away a few weeks ago at 73 of a heart attack, and he found out something he never knew while going through her things. She battled and beat breast cancer in the ’90s, but what he didn’t know what that she didn’t think she was going to make it. He found a goodbye letter in her desk drawer.

He said, “We never knew. This was 1998. She lived almost 20 years longer. She survived and thrived. Never give up.” It was an emotional letter that told her kids to take care of themselves and each other and to teach their future children to celebrate life as “God’s greatest gift.”

FULL STORY