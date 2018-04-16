Carrie Underwood Is Back On Stage After Face Injury Last Fall By Kelly K | Apr 16, 2018 @ 6:35 AM Carrie Underwood got emotional back on stage at the ACM’s for the first time since a bad fall months ago that led to facial injuries. She also accepted an ACM Award. ACMCarrie Underwood RELATED CONTENT Will Ferrall Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Guess Who Is Doing Carpool Karaoke??? John Cena Is Single Again Beyonce Brings Out Destiny’s Child At Coachella, Yodel Boy, And All The Highlights Watch Coachella LIVE Khloe Kardashian Is NOT Having A Great Week